Police arrested secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Rajshahi city unit, Imaz Uddin Mandal on Friday in a case filed over vandalism, reports UNB.

He is the main accused in a case filed with Poba police station on the allegation of vandalism, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) told the newspersons in a press briefing on Saturday.

He was arrested around 5.00pm on Friday from in front of a mosque in Terokhadia area during a drive conducted by a team of detective branch (DB) of police.