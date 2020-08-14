Jamalpur’s coronavirus death toll hits 20

Jamalpur’s death tally from coronavirus rose to 20 on Thursday after the death of a man in his sixties, said sources at the civil surgeon’s office, UNB reports.

Assistant director of Jamalpur Sadar Hospital Mahfuzur Rahman Sohan said the deceased Kanchan Kumar Poddar, 60, had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and was taking treatment from home.

Later, he was taken to Jamalpur Sheikh Hasina Medical College on Thursday afternoon following deterioration of his condition.