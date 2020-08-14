Jamalpur’s coronavirus death toll hits 20

Jamalpur’s death tally from coronavirus rose to 20 on Thursday after the death of a man in his sixties, said sources at the civil surgeon’s office, UNB reports.
Assistant director of Jamalpur Sadar Hospital Mahfuzur Rahman Sohan said the deceased Kanchan Kumar Poddar, 60, had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and was taking treatment from home.
Later, he was taken to Jamalpur Sheikh Hasina Medical College on Thursday afternoon following deterioration of his condition.
Civil surgeon Pronoy Kanti Das said 20 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district till Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,140.
Some 835 people have recovered from the virus while 285 people are taking treatment at hospitals and isolation centres.
The health authorities have reported 269,115 cases till Thursday while 3,557 deaths with 44 new deaths from coronavirus.