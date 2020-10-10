Journalist arrested for defamatory FB post on PM

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Saturday arrested a journalist for posting slanderous remarks on Facebook about prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Rabiul Islam Majnu, Rajbari correspondent of Daily Pratidiner Sangbad.



Advertisement

Officer-in-charge of Rajbari police station Swapan Kumar Majumdar said Majnu was arrested as he recently posted defamatory remarks about the PM on his social media account.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) convener Azizul Islam filed a case against Majnu over the matter, he said.

More News

Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Two children drown in Kurigram

Two children drown in Kurigram

Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

PM Hasina inaugurates scenic Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road

Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram all-weather road in Kishoreganj