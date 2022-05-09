Journalist killed as UNO’s SUV runs over his bike

A journalist named Sohel Ahmed Jiban, 36, has died after being run over by the government vehicle of an Upazila Nirbahi Officer. The accident took place in Ningoin area of Natore’s Singra upazila on Monday morning.

Deceased Sohel was Singra upazila correspondent of Dainik Duranta Sangbad, a local newspaper published from Bogura, and an assistant teacher of Shorkol Aagpara Bandar school and college. Sohel is the son of Abdul Jalil of the Singra municipality area.

Highway police and witnesses said an SUV (Natore-Gha-11-0032) carrying Naldanga UNO’s wife and teacher of Singra Gol-e-Afroj government college Manashi Datta alias Moumita was heading towards Singra on Natore-Bogura highway. The SUV ran over the motorbike journalist Sohel was driving.