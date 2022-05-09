Journalist killed as UNO’s SUV runs over his bike

As Sohel was critically injured, Manashi Datta left the scene boarding another vehicle. A witness named Solaiman said three persons including the driver and a woman were on board the SUV at the time of the accident. The women left the vehicle after the accident and the fire service men rescued the injured Sohel.
Singra Fire Service and Civil Defence officials rushed to the spot and took Sohel to Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated, Sohel was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died at around 11:45am. His body was released without an autopsy at the request of his family members.
Naldanga UNO Sukhomoy Sarker and Singra UNO MM Samirul Islam visited the spot after the accident.
Sukhomoy admitted that his wife teaches at Singra government college and claimed she was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The UNO said he sent the vehicle to Singra for refuelling as there was a scarcity of fuel in Naldanga area.
Officer in charge of Jhalmalia Highway police’s officer in charge (OC) Rezwanul Islam said the SUV has been brought to the police station.