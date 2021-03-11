Journo who fell sick after taking Covid vaccine yet to recover

Bagerhat district correspondent of news agency United News of Bangladesh (UNB), Bisnu Proshad Chakrabortty, who fell sick after taking the first dose of coronavirus vaccine a month ago, is yet to recover, the news agency reports.

He said he had been treated by specialist physicians for a month. “They gave me various tests but could not find out the cause of my sickness.”

Bisnu said new symptoms are appearing and he is getting weaker day by day.

Civil surgeon KM Humayun Kabir told UNB that the journalist had undergone various tests at Khulna Medical College Hospital. “He hasn’t been diagnosed with any specific disease. The KMCH authorities released him on 24 February at his request.”