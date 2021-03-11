Local News

Journo who fell sick after taking Covid vaccine yet to recover

Prothom Alo English Desk
A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a AstraZeneca logo
Bagerhat district correspondent of news agency United News of Bangladesh (UNB), Bisnu Proshad Chakrabortty, who fell sick after taking the first dose of coronavirus vaccine a month ago, is yet to recover, the news agency reports.

He said he had been treated by specialist physicians for a month. “They gave me various tests but could not find out the cause of my sickness.”

Bisnu said new symptoms are appearing and he is getting weaker day by day.

Civil surgeon KM Humayun Kabir told UNB that the journalist had undergone various tests at Khulna Medical College Hospital. “He hasn’t been diagnosed with any specific disease. The KMCH authorities released him on 24 February at his request.”

Bisnu is now undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of the health department, the civil surgeon said.

The journalist received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on 8 February at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital. From then on, he developed various symptoms including high fever, shortness of breath, headache and chest pain.

He was first treated at Bagerhat Sadar Hospital by a medical board and then shifted to the CCU of KMCH.

The expert medical board formed to treat him conducted various tests but failed to diagnose any specific disease.

