Ban on tourism in three upazilas extended

Prothom Alo English Desk
Thanchi-Alikadam Road in BandarbanFile photo

Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas till 11 December as part of the safety measures for tourists, reports news agency UNB.

A public notice in this regard was issued on Saturday, signed by Bandarban deputy commissioner Yeasmin Tibriji.

The ban on tourism in three upazilas has been extended upon receiving a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

This is the 10th consecutive time that such restriction has been extended for the safety of tourists amid an anti-militancy drive in the district's remote areas.

Earlier, on 27 November, the ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas was extended till 3 December.

Earlier, the local administration lifted the restriction from Alikadam upazila and Thanchi upazila on 12 November and 16 November, respectively.

The administration imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October.

Later on 23 October, the local administration discouraged tourists from traveling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.

From 10 October, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.

