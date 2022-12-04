Ban on tourism in three upazilas extended

The ban on tourism in three upazilas has been extended upon receiving a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.
This is the 10th consecutive time that such restriction has been extended for the safety of tourists amid an anti-militancy drive in the district's remote areas.
Earlier, on 27 November, the ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas was extended till 3 December.
Earlier, the local administration lifted the restriction from Alikadam upazila and Thanchi upazila on 12 November and 16 November, respectively.
The administration imposed a temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October.
Later on 23 October, the local administration discouraged tourists from traveling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.
From 10 October, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.