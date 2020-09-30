Jubo League leader arrested for abusing woman

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police have arrested a Jubo League leader from Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city in a case filed over violence against women, reports UNB.

The arrestee, Ekram Hossain, is the president of Chawkbazar thana Jubo League.

Panchlaish police arrested him from Chawkbazar on late Tuesday.

Confirming the matter, Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (north) Vijay Basak said the court had ordered his arrest.

Panchlaish police station sub-inspector (SI) Afroza said the court warrant was issued in a case filed by a woman.

"The accused was sent to court in the morning. The court did not grant him bail and sent him to jail," she added.

Ekram Hossain is the son of late Awami League leader Mosharraf Hossain of Maqbool Saudagar Lane in Tupiwala Para under Panchlaish police station.

