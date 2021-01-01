Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf

Family members of the victim said Osman had an altercation with former UP member Mohammad Abdullah alias Khulu member and Kefayet Ullah over a trifling incident on stealing a human hauler on 27 December. At one stage of an altercation, they attacked Osman and beat him up over the issue on that day.



Later, Osman lodged a complaint with Teknaf police station.



Police suspected that the miscreants might have killed Osman following the incident as they, who carried out attack on Osman on 27 December, are wanted in many criminal cases including yaba and human trafficking.



Police sent the body to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.