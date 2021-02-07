Kalkini mayor candidate said SP picked him up and took him to Obaidul Quader

Sobuj, on the other hand, claimed to Prothom Alo, “The SP called me in the afternoon to meet him. He sent the OC to me. OC told me that SP wants to discuss the law and order situation with me. I went to the SP office in good faith but he later took me to Dhaka in his vehicle.”

Asked why the SP took him to Dhaka, Sobuj replied, “He took me to Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. He asked me to comply with the party decision and work for the Awami League candidate. He requested me to withdraw from the election.”

Sobuj claimed that he talked with Obaidul Quader for around 35 minutes at the party office in Dhanmondi.

Asked if he will withdraw his candidacy, Sobuj said, “I don’t have any post in Awami League. I was a president of Kalkini upazila Chhatra League. I also didn’t seek the party nomination. I’ve filed candidacy as an independent candidate on behalf of the people. So I won’t back away at the request of the Awami League general secretary. I would participate in the polls and fight till the end.”

He also said it was not fair from the SP to take him to Dhaka that way.

Sobuj said the incident of clashes could have been averted had the SP disclosed everything before taking him to Dhaka.