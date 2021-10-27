Kaptai UP member killed in election violence

According to locals, Sojib was a supporter of AL nominee and the current chairman Abdul Latif who will be contesting against Mohiuddin Patwari Badal, the expelled general secretary of local AL, in upcoming UP election.
Police said a clash broke out on Tuesday night between the supporters of the two candidates in the Notun Bazar area, where Sojib got critically injured after being hit by a heavy object.
Four injured were rushed to nearby hospital where Sojibur Rahman was pronounced dead on arrival. The other three are undergoing treatment.
Rowshan Ara Rob, additional superintendent of police of Kaptai circle, said police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. The situation is under control.
Earlier, Nethoi Marma, president and chairman candidate of Chitmaram union AL in Kaptai, was shot dead by terrorists on the night of 16 October.