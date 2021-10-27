Kaptai UP member killed in election violence

A union parishad (UP) member was killed and three others injured in a clash between two rival Awami League (AL) factions over the UP election in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sojibur Rahman—a member of ward no-5 of Kaptai union. The injured are Md Alauddin, 45, Md Salauddin, 55, and Abdul Jalil.