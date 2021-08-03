Local News

Khulna division logs 31 Covid-related deaths in 24hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk

Khulna division has logged 31 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, as the delta variant of the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country, reports UNB.

According to the health director's office, eight people died in Khulna, seven each in Jashore and Kushtia, four in Jhenaidah, three in Meherpur and one each in Chuadanga and Magura districts.

The total death toll in the division has now reached 2,485, officials said.

Besides, some 946 new Covid infections have been detected in 10 districts of the division in the past 24 hours, pushing up the total cases to 96,131.

Earlier, 26 people died of Covid-19 in the division on Friday, while 1,373 people were found infected with the virus.

In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.

So far, 72,872 people have been recovered from Covid in the division.

