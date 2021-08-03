Khulna division logs 31 Covid-related deaths in 24hrs

Khulna division has logged 31 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, as the delta variant of the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country, reports UNB.

According to the health director's office, eight people died in Khulna, seven each in Jashore and Kushtia, four in Jhenaidah, three in Meherpur and one each in Chuadanga and Magura districts.