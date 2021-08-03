Khulna division logs 31 Covid-related deaths in 24hrs

The total death toll in the division has now reached 2,485, officials said.
Besides, some 946 new Covid infections have been detected in 10 districts of the division in the past 24 hours, pushing up the total cases to 96,131.
Earlier, 26 people died of Covid-19 in the division on Friday, while 1,373 people were found infected with the virus.
In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.
So far, 72,872 people have been recovered from Covid in the division.