Khulna division has logged 45 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning, health officials said.

According to the health director's office, 15 people died in Kushtia, 11 in Khulna, six in Jashore, three each in Magura and Meherpur, two each in Jhenaidah and Bagerhat and one each in Satkhira, Narail and Chuadanga districts, reports UNB.