Khulna division logs 51 more Covid deaths in 24 hrs

Of the deceased, 21 people died in Khulna district, 10 in Kushtia, six in Jashore, four in Narail, three each in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Narail and Magura and one each in Bagerhat and Meherpur districts, said Rasheda Sultana, director (Health).
Since the confirmation of the first Covid cases on 19 March, the division saw 1,214 deaths while 40,218 patients recovered from the disease.
In the Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March 2020.
An analysis of the district-wise Covid data of the divisional health department shows that Khulna recorded the highest number of 338 infection cases in the last 24 hours. So far, 17,898 people have been infected with Covid-19 and 369 people died in the district. Besides, 12,172 recovered from the disease.
Overall, 67,531 people have been infected with the virus in 10 districts of the division and the death toll from the virus reached 1,416.
Some 44,184 people have recovered to date in the Khulna division.