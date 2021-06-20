Local News

Khulna division sees record 28 deaths in a single day

Prothom Alo English Desk
Health authorities have recorded 28 deaths in Khulna division in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning, the highest ever fatalities logged in a day, reports UNB.

Of them, seven people died in Kushita district, two each in Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat districts, four each in Jashore and Jhenaidah districts, five in Chuadanga and one each in Narail and Magura districts.

Another 763 people detected as positive cases in the division during the same period, said Rasheda Sultana, director (Health) of Khulna division.

She further said 194 people made recovery from Covid-19 during the period.

Health authorities recorded 22 deaths on Saturday, eight on Friday and 18 on Thursday in the division.

The first death in Khulna division was reported from Chuadanga on 19 March last year.

So far, 45,032 people have been found infected with the virus in 10 districts of the division and the death toll from the virus reached 825.

A total of 34,320 people have recovered to date.

