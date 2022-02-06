Khulna fuel traders call indefinite strike from 17 February

Fuel oil traders of Khulna division will go for an indefinite strike from 17 February in 15 districts of the division to press home their six-point demand including seven per cent hike in commission on fuel sale, reports UNB.

General secretary of the Tank-Lorry Owners Association, Sheikh Farhad Hossain announced the decision on Saturday night.

During the strike, fuel lifting from Padma, Jamuna and Meghna depots will remain suspended, he said.

Publishing the commission for agents in gazette form, Tk 500,000 insurance for tank-lorry workers for any accident and establishment of rest houses for tank-lorry workers in different areas are also among their demands.