Khulna reports highest 51 deaths in a day

During this period, 1,470 people were infected with the deadly virus, which also shattered the previous record. Earlier on Sunday, the division logged the highest 46 deaths.
Physician Rasheda Sultana, director (Health) of Khulna division, said, in the past 24 hours, 17 died of coronavirus in Kushtia, 13 in Khulna, six in Jashore, five each in Jhenaidah and Meherpur, two each in Bagerhat and Chuadanga and one in Magura district.
In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March 2020. So far, 62,034 people have been infected with the virus in ten districts of the division and the death toll has stood at 1,265.