Khulna SP tests coronavirus positive

SM Shafiullah, superintendent of Khulna police, and his three family members have been infected with coronavirus, reports UNB.
The SP was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital on Friday night, said Shahidul Islam Mukul, an associate professor at the hospital, on Monday.
The test results of the samples taken from the SP, his wife and two children came out positive on 28 August, he added.
However, the rest of his family members are receiving treatment at home.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh rose to 4,248 as of 30 August as 42 more people died from the virus infections in the previous 24 hours.
Besides, the total confirmed infection cases surged to 3,10,822 as 1,897 new ones were detected after the tests of 11,934 samples during the period.