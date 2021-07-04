Local News

Kushtia records its highest daily deaths

Prothom Alo English Desk
Kushtia General Hospital
Kushtia General HospitalFile photo

Twenty-one Covid-related deaths were recorded in Kushtia in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the district’s highest single-day deaths this year, reports UNB.

Of the total deaths, 19 people died at the Corona unit of Kushtia General Hospital while two died in Kumarkhali upazila, said MA Momen, the administrator of Kushtia General Hospital.

Thirteen of them died of Covid-19 while the rest died after showing Covid-19 symptoms, he said.

Besides, the district logged 193 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning.

“A total of 609 samples were tested during the period,” said MA Momen.

The case positivity rate in the district currently stands at 31.69 per cent.

So far, 8,475 people have been found infected in the district while 230 people died of Covid-19.

Some 5,689 people have recovered as of now.

Besides, 273 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with Covid symptoms.

Taposh Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer of the hospital, said, “The number of Covid-19 patients is increasing here day by day, forcing authorities to accommodate patients on the hospital floor. If the situation worsens further, it will be so tough to handle the situation with its limited manpower.”

