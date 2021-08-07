Local News

Kushtia reports nine more Covid deaths

Prothom Alo English Desk
Kushtia
Kushtia district map
Kushtia district mapProthom Alo illustration

Kushtia General Hospital on Saturday morning reported nine more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, reports news agency UNB.

Eight of the deceased were diagnosed with Covid-19 while the remaining one showed symptoms of the virus, said Md Mejbaul Alam, statistics officer of Kushtia General Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides, 75 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the past 24 hours. "Some 219 samples were tested during the period," he said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 34.24 per cent.

Advertisement

As many as 227 people with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the leading medical facility.

So far, 15,694 people have been infected with the virus in the district, while the death toll from Covid topped 608.

On the other hand, 11,979 people have recovered from Covid to date.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement