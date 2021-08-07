Kushtia reports nine more Covid deaths

Besides, 75 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the past 24 hours. "Some 219 samples were tested during the period," he said.
The positivity rate currently stands at 34.24 per cent.
As many as 227 people with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the leading medical facility.
So far, 15,694 people have been infected with the virus in the district, while the death toll from Covid topped 608.
On the other hand, 11,979 people have recovered from Covid to date.