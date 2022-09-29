Medical report says bullet while police claim brick kills Shawon

Lipi Akhter, mother of slain Shawon, told Prothom Alo that "Those who are claiming my son was killed after being hit by the brick chip should watch the video which contains the sound of firing in a place where my son fell down to the ground. According to the hospital report, Shawon was killed in firing. But the police termed the report false."

The slain Shawon, elder son of Sowab Ali of Mirkadim pourashava, was a rickshaw puller by profession. He would join different rallies of BNP as a Jubo Dal activist of ward No. 8 of the pourashava.

"My husband and three more sons are alive. I don't want to lose them. I want security. I don't want to file any case against anyone," she lamented.