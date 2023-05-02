Jahangir hid property and information, ACC told

According to the allegation, the issue of concealing assets by Jahangir Alam has been found in the affidavit for election. Concealing assets and mismatch of income and expenditure have been noticed in the tax return of the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Jahangir has shown electronic equipment including a spacious lift, two dozen air coolers, refrigerator, television, computer and laptop of his house worth Tk 175,000. He showed a conference table, around fifty chairs, a luxurious bed and sofa for Tk 150,000. If these are estimated, a discrepancy of Tk 50 million will be found.

In the allegation, it has also been mentioned that there are discrepancies in the records of income and expenditure and paying VAT.

In his tax return, Jahangir has mentioned he received a bill of Tk 286.7 million in 2019-20 and Tk 347.7 million in 2020-21.

Allegations have also been made Jahangir has concealed salary and allowance as managing director of a company and profit and loss as shareholders in another company in his tax return.