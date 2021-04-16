Lalmonirhat college teacher detained with phensedyl: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) men detained a college teacher with phensedyl near the Kulaghat border of Lalmonirhat on Thursday, reports UNB.
The arrestee, Jahangir Alam Shaheen, is a lecturer of Aditmari Mahishkhocha School and College.
BGB men said Shaheen was visiting the Kulaghat border for quite a while claiming to be a journalist.
On Thursday, BGB stopped Shaheen and recovered phensedyl from his possession after searching his motorcycle.
BGB handed him over to the local police station.
Shaheen claimed that he was not carrying drugs.
Sadar police station's officer-in-charge Shah Alam said BGB has filed a case under Narcotics Control Act and the accused was sent to jail on Friday.