LGRD official held for attempted rape of child in Jashore

Police early Saturday arrested an official of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) office in Jashore as he allegedly tried to rape an 8-year-old child on the roof of Abhaynagar LGRD office on 30 December, reports UNB.

The arrested was identified as Jahidul Islam, office assistant (MLSS) of Abhaynagar LGRD office.

Victim’s mother filed a case with Abhaynagar police station over the matter on Friday, said Abhaynagar police station officer-in-charge Tajul Islam.

According to the case statement, Jahidul took the child at the roof of his office on 30 December luring her to provide sweets. The victim started to scream when he tried to rape the girl.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the screams but Jahidul fled the spot.

Meanwhile, Jahidul was abruptly transferred to Jhenaidah after the incident came to light.