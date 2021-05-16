Lightning strike kills 2 in Rajshahi

Two youths were killed by lightning strike at Taltoli in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Babu Islam, 17,and Rony Islam, 21.

Families of the deceased said lightning struck the two youths while they were harvesting mangoes, leaving them dead on the spot.

Durgapur police station officer-in-charge Hasmat Ali said the bodies were handed over to their families.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohsin Mridha said the families of the deceased will be provided with financial assistance from the administration.