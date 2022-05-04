Lightning strikes kill six, injure three on Eid day

Six people, including two young adolescents, were killed and three others injured as lightning struck them at different places of Tangail, Brahmanbaria, Meherpur and Habiganj districts on Tuesday, reports UNB.

In Tangail, three people were killed and two others wounded in Hatia area of Kalihati upazila as a streak of thunderbolt struck them while bathing in the New Dhaleshwari river in the morning.