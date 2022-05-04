Lightning strikes kill six, injure three on Eid day

The deceased were identified as Md. Arif Mia 15, son of a certain Rabiul, Mostafa Kamal, 21, son-in-law of a certain Abdur Razzak of Hatia village, and Faisal Udddin, 16, son of a certain Zulhas Uddin of Dashkia Purbopara village in Dashkia union.
The injured are Rakib Mia and Zahid Hossain.
Confirming the news, Dashkia union parishad chairman Malek Bhuiyan said the injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
In Brahmanbaria, Rony Mia, 22, son of a certain late Mohammad Ali of Durgapur of the municipality was killed as lightning struck him while he was offering doa at the grave of his grandparents after Eid Jamaat in the morning.
In Meherpur, a man named Abdur Razzak was killed and his brother Montu was injured as a thunderbolt struck them at Monohurpur village in sadar upazila in the morning while they were going to the local Eidgah maidan to join the Eid congregation.
Meherpur General Hospital residential medical officer Moklesur Rahman confirmed the matter to UNB.
In Habiganj, lightning struck Shahjahan Mia, 60, while he was bathing in a pond of Azmeriganj in the morning.