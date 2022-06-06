Locals leave depot area fearing another explosion in Sitakunda

Residents and people’s representatives said the locals expected the blaze would be extinguished in a short time. But they are now panicked due to the protracted fire.
This correspondent talked with housewife Selina Akhter, a resident of Keshabpur village in the vicinity, this morning.
“I have sent my two children to my father’s house a day after the explosion out of fear. We thought we would stay here but the fire is not doused as yet. We are now considering leaving the house in fear of yet another explosion,” Selina said.
Another resident named Md Mobarak told Prothom Alo that he rented 105 rooms out to the workers of BM Depot. Out of these rooms, 70 have become emptied since the workers had left after the explosion.
Sajjad Hossain, owner of a shop in the depot area said he would sell goods worth Tk 15,000-16,000 every day which has decreased to Tk 6,000-7,000 as many people deserted the area fearing a fresh explosion.
At least 49 people were killed and over a 150 injured in the fire and explosion in the depot. The fire broke out at around 9:00pm on Saturday.
Fire service on Monday morning said six to seven containers are still burning.