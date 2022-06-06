Locals leave depot area fearing another explosion in Sitakunda

People of nearby villages in the explosion-ravaged BM Container Depot area are leaving their homes in fear of yet another explosion. Fear grips many local residents as the blaze could not be extinguished for 36 hours as of Monday morning.

The rented houses where the workers of the depot would live have almost become deserted.

Many residents of nearby villages were seen preparing to leave for their relives’ houses this morning. Most of the families have already sent their children to what they deem a secure place.