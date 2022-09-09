Panic grips Rohingyas at zero line as shelling heard in Myanmar

As of writing this report around 4:30pm, huge noise of shelling was heard from Tombru bazar inside Bangladesh, some 1.5 kilometre north of Walidong hill.
The territory between Konarpara of Tombru Bazar and Kha Mong Seik hill is no mans’ land and more than 4,200 people of 621 Rohingya families have been living there for five years and they are frightened over the ground battle as well shells, mortar and bombs fired from the sky.
Dill Mohammad, chairman of the managing committee of the camp, told Prothom Alo that a fierce clash has been going on between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army. The thud of firing has been shaking the refugee camp. Both parties are firing artillery and mortar shells at times. The battle started rocking the camp in the evening today spreading panic among the refugees.
However, there were no fighter jets or helicopters of the Myanmar army seen circling in the sky, he added.