Madhukhali upazila chairman dies of COVID-19

Mirza Maniruzzaman Bachchu, the chairman of Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur and also the president of upazila unit Awami League, died of COVID-19 early Wednesday, reports UNB.

The Awami League leader breathed his last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early this morning, said Faridpur deputy commissioner Atul Sarkar.

He tested positive for coronavirus on 25 October and since then, he was undergoing treatment at DMCH.

The namaz-e-janaza of Bachchu will be held at Madhukhali Eidgah Maidan after Asr prayer, said general secretary of upazila unit Awami League Rezaul Karim.