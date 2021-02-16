Man dies as fire guts Chattogram slum

An 83-year-old man was charred to death and as many as 50 thatched huts were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at a slum in the port city of Chattogram early on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.



The fire broke out at the slum near the export processing zone area of the port city. On 3 January too, a number of huts were gutted in a fire at the same slum.



Farid Ahmed Chowdhury, assistant director of Chatogram fire service and civil defence, said the fire broke out in a hut early this morning and soon spread across the slum.