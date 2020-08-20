Man kills wife, jumps off train in Gazipur

Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir police station, said Dulal strangulated his wife at night and later he killed himself by jumping off the train in the morning.

The OC said that Dulal's first wife also took her own life over family feud seven years ago.



Dulal's 13-year-old daughter Dulon Akhter Shifa said that her father left house in the morning after taking Tk 100 from her. Later he said over phone around 9:00am that he killed her mother and he is going to kill himself.



