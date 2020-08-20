Man kills wife, jumps off train in Gazipur

A man died after jumping off a running train in Kamalpur area of Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila on Thursday after killing his wife over family feud, police said.
The deceased were identified as Dulal Uddin, 40, son of Sunam Uddin, resident of Chandra Mandalpara and his second wife Ayesha Begum, 25.
Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir police station, said Dulal strangulated his wife at night and later he killed himself by jumping off the train in the morning.
The OC said that Dulal's first wife also took her own life over family feud seven years ago.
Dulal's 13-year-old daughter Dulon Akhter Shifa said that her father left house in the morning after taking Tk 100 from her. Later he said over phone around 9:00am that he killed her mother and he is going to kill himself.
She said she tried calling him later but could not get through.
On information, Gazipur railway police recovered Dulal's body from the area and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
His wife's body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for autopsy.