A man surrendered to police allegedly after killing his wife at Kotpara in Kushtia district town Wednesday night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Ratna Khatun, 35, wife of Roni Biswash of the area, reports UNB.

Nishikanto Sarkar, inspector of Kushtia model police station, said Roni, a driver of a three-wheeler, strangled his wife, mother of two children, to death at his house.