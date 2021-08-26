Mentally disturbed woman drowns baby in Kushtia

Locals said Akhi Khatun had tried to kill the baby on a number of occasions. For this reason, the boy was being brought up by his grandmother.
On Wednesday, Akhi brought the child home and later threw him in the ditch near her house. Locals informed the police after spotting the body floating in the ditch.
Upon getting the information, the police fished out the body from the ditch and took the woman into custody.
Daulatpur Police Station OC (Investigation) Shafiq said Akhi had confessed the crime.