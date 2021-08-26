Local News

Mentally disturbed woman drowns baby in Kushtia

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A mentally disturbed woman allegedly drowned her four-month-old child in a roadside ditch in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia Wednesday, reports UNB.

The name of the baby is Yaqub Ali. He is from the Chakmadia village of the upzila. His mother, Akhi Khatun, has been arrested for the alleged crime, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Locals said Akhi Khatun had tried to kill the baby on a number of occasions. For this reason, the boy was being brought up by his grandmother.

On Wednesday, Akhi brought the child home and later threw him in the ditch near her house. Locals informed the police after spotting the body floating in the ditch.

Advertisement

Upon getting the information, the police fished out the body from the ditch and took the woman into custody.

Daulatpur Police Station OC (Investigation) Shafiq said Akhi had confessed the crime.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement