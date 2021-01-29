Mild cold wave grips Kurigram

The temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius in Kurigram early Friday as a mild cold wave swept over the district, reports news agency UNB.

Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory confirmed this saying, “The mild cold wave is expected to last for a few more days.”

The sun is hiding behind the clouds for most of the time. And a heavy fog is disrupting the regular vehicular movement in the district, locals said.

A cold snap affecting Boro paddy cultivation as the bone-chilling weather is not letting the farmers work as usual.

As the weather is getting colder, more people, mostly children, are getting admitted to hospitals with cold-related diseases, said Kurigram civil surgeon Habibur Rahman.