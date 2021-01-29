Mild cold wave grips Kurigram

The temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius in Kurigram early Friday as a mild cold wave swept over the district, reports news agency UNB.
Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory confirmed this saying, “The mild cold wave is expected to last for a few more days.”
The sun is hiding behind the clouds for most of the time. And a heavy fog is disrupting the regular vehicular movement in the district, locals said.
A cold snap affecting Boro paddy cultivation as the bone-chilling weather is not letting the farmers work as usual.
As the weather is getting colder, more people, mostly children, are getting admitted to hospitals with cold-related diseases, said Kurigram civil surgeon Habibur Rahman.
Meanwhile, the Met office said, “A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division, Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Cumilla, Srimangal, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga.”
The country is likely to be covered in mild to moderate fog from midnight to morning, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
About the synoptic situation, BMD said, “A ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area and the seasonal low lies over South Bay.”
The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
Night temperature may rise slightly. However, the day temperature may remain nearly unchanged.