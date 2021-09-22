Missing freedom fighter found dead in Chattogram

His body was spotted by passersby in the bamboo bushes of the Baroi Para canal in Jangal Paduar around 9:00 pm on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased’s wife said that Meghnath frequently left home without informing the family members but would return after a couple of days.
“However, when I heard about a body being found in the bamboo bushes, I rushed to the spot and identified it. We feel devastated,” she said.
ASP Zakaria Rahman Ziku of Satkania Circle said that the body was sent to the morgue of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. “We will initiate action only after the post-mortem report.”