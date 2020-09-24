Missing man found dead in Noboganga River

The body of a man who remained missing since Tuesday was recovered from Noboganga River in Shalikha uapzila of Magura district on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Bidyut Sarker, 50 , of Monokhali village of the upazila.

Locals said Bidyut remained missing since he went out of home at 4:00pm on Tuesday. Later one of his neighbours spotted the body at Bhadra ghat in Noboganga river and informed police.

Shalikha thana officer-in-charge Toriqul Islam said police recovered the body from the spot and a case was filed.

