Missing man found dead in Noboganga River

The body of a man who remained missing since Tuesday was recovered from Noboganga River in Shalikha uapzila of Magura district on Wednesday, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Bidyut Sarker, 50 , of Monokhali village of the upazila.
Locals said Bidyut remained missing since he went out of home at 4:00pm on Tuesday. Later one of his neighbours spotted the body at Bhadra ghat in Noboganga river and informed police.
Shalikha thana officer-in-charge Toriqul Islam said police recovered the body from the spot and a case was filed.
