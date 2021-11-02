Local News

Mob surrounds police station accusing cops of beating a person to death

Prothom Alo English Desk
A mob on Monday night surrounded and attacked Haragachh police station in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila alleging that cops have beaten a person to death, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 55, who was caught by police while allegedly taking drugs in Notun Bazar area.

According to locals, during a raid Haragachh police arrested Tajul in the evening while he was taking drugs.

They claimed that after Tajul was beaten, he was about to lose consciousness when the police pushed him against a wall which he hit and died on the spot.

Soon after the incident the agitated mob surrounded the police station and threw brickbats.

Several vehicles were also vandalised during this time.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Additional police have been deployed in the area.

However, Haragachh police denied the allegation.

Shawkat Ali Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Haragachh police station, said police went to the spot on information that Tajul was taking heroin. He was handcuffed after being arrested. As he started defecating police handed him to the locals and left the spot.

Shortly afterwards, we came to know that Tajul died, the OC said.

