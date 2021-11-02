Mob surrounds police station accusing cops of beating a person to death

A mob on Monday night surrounded and attacked Haragachh police station in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila alleging that cops have beaten a person to death, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 55, who was caught by police while allegedly taking drugs in Notun Bazar area.

According to locals, during a raid Haragachh police arrested Tajul in the evening while he was taking drugs.