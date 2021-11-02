Mob surrounds police station accusing cops of beating a person to death

They claimed that after Tajul was beaten, he was about to lose consciousness when the police pushed him against a wall which he hit and died on the spot.
Soon after the incident the agitated mob surrounded the police station and threw brickbats.
Several vehicles were also vandalised during this time.
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.
Additional police have been deployed in the area.
However, Haragachh police denied the allegation.
Shawkat Ali Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Haragachh police station, said police went to the spot on information that Tajul was taking heroin. He was handcuffed after being arrested. As he started defecating police handed him to the locals and left the spot.
Shortly afterwards, we came to know that Tajul died, the OC said.