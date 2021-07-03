Mobile courts collect fines of Tk 76,300 in Sylhet, 1 detained

<p>Mobile courts in Sylhet have collected Tk 76,300 as fines from individuals and businesses for violating the restrictions on Saturday, reports UNB</p><p>Besides, 119 vehicles were sued and 218 were seized at the third day of the restriction. Thirty three mobile courts were vigilant in the city throughout the day. </p>.<p>Army personnel were seen patrolling Sylhet city alongside police, RAB and BGB. </p><p>Earlier on Friday, mobile courts in the city sued 187 individuals and collected fines amounting to Tk 2, 25,500. </p>