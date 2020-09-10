More 22 tests positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

Twenty-two more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the division today after diagnosing 188 samples at COVID-19 laboratory in Rangpur Medical College (RpMC), UNB reports.

Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and principal of RpMC professor AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the rate of daily COVID-19 infections continues to reduce in recent weeks in the division.

“The 22 new infected cases were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples collected from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Panchagarh districts at the infection rate of only 11.70 per cent,” he said.