More 22 tests positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

Twenty-two more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the division today after diagnosing 188 samples at COVID-19 laboratory in Rangpur Medical College (RpMC), UNB reports.
Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and principal of RpMC professor AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the rate of daily COVID-19 infections continues to reduce in recent weeks in the division.
“The 22 new infected cases were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples collected from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Panchagarh districts at the infection rate of only 11.70 per cent,” he said.
Focal person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 11,045 in the division as 22 new cases of five districts were reported today.
“The district-wise break-up of the total patients now stands at 2,605 in Rangpur, 541 in Panchagarh, 974 in Nilphamari, 786 in Lalmonirhat, 842 in Kurigram, 1,009 in Thakurgaon, 3,209 in Dinajpur and 1,079 Gaibandha districts,” Siddiqui added.