Mortar shell found at Rajshahi University pond

A mortar shell believed to be from the time of the Liberation War was found by fishermen while fishing at a pond by the martyrs’ memorial at Rajshahi University (RU) on Tuesday, reports UNB.

A worker first spotted the shell while fishing in the pond and informed police. Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also went to the spot.

Lt. Col. Ziaur Rahman Talukdar of RAB-5 said they are suspecting that the mortar shell is from the Liberation War period.