Mother, child found dead at Chattogram house

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram

A mother and her son have been found dead at their home in Chattogram city’s Chandgaon area.

Police recovered the bodies of Gulnahar Begum, 33, and her son Md Rifat, 9, around 9:30pm on Monday. Gulnahar worked as domestic help.

Chandgaon police station officer-in-charge Khandakar Ataur Rahman said police rushed to the spot hearing from local people and recovered Gulnahar’s body from a toilet of a tin shed house.

The body of the woman bore multiple injury marks. The child’s throat-slit body was lying on the floor.

Gulnahar used to live in the house with the son and a daughter. Her eldest daughter was in the factory during the incident.

The OC said they are investigating the incident.

He said they are yet to find any motive behind the murder.

