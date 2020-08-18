Mother, daughter electrocuted in Chattagram

A woman and his daughter died from electrocution at Adhunagar of Lohagara upazila in Chattorgram on Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Rasheda Begum, 38, wife of Badsha Miah and their daughter Moyna Begum, 15.
Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station, said that Moyna went out of house on Monday afternoon for collecting vegetables and did not return home.
When Rasheda was searching for her daughter in the morning she saw her daughter’s floating body there. Rasheda got electrocuted when she got down in the water and died on the spot.
Later, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chattagram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
The OC said that the woman and her daughter died from electrocution.