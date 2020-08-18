Mother, daughter electrocuted in Chattagram

A woman and his daughter died from electrocution at Adhunagar of Lohagara upazila in Chattorgram on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Rasheda Begum, 38, wife of Badsha Miah and their daughter Moyna Begum, 15.

Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station, said that Moyna went out of house on Monday afternoon for collecting vegetables and did not return home.