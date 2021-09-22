Mother-son duo found dead in Kushtia

Locals said that Aklima went to her father's house, adjacent to her husband's home, on Tuesday night as repair work was underway at the family home.
On Wednesday morning, locals found Aklima's body hanging from the ceiling in her parents' house and her child lying dead on a bed in the same room.
Family members of the deceased said that Aklima was suffering from mental depression and had been undergoing treatment for a long time.Police said the bodies were sent to Kushtia General Hospital's morgue for post-mortem.
Sabbirul Alam, officer-in-charge of Kushtia model police station, said, "Prima facie, it seems that Aklima committed suicide after suffocating her child to death."
"However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report," he added.