Kader suffered severe electric shock as he attempted to switch on the irrigation pump in the evening, said Jamirul Islam, chairman of no. 8 Nandua union parishad.

In the meantime, Afroza went to their farmland and fell victim to the electric shock while trying to rescue her son.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to hospital.

“We rushed to the spot immediately after getting information,” said SM Zahid Iqbal, officer-in-charge of Ranishankoil police station.