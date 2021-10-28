‘MP sir has said, there will be no election in Chitalia’

An allegation has surfaced that nomination papers have been withdrawn by forging signatures of the rival candidates in the election of Chitalia union parishad in Sadar upazila of Shariatpur district.

When the affected candidates went to the office of returning officer of the union concerned and enquired about the matter, the officer said, “A decision has been made after discussing with MP sir that there will be no election in the Chitalia union, everyone will be selected. MP Iqbal Hossain has said this.”

Shariatpur sadar upazila agriculture officer and returning officer concerned, Alamgir Hossain, made these remarks about Iqbal Hossain, MP of Shariatpur-1 constituency.