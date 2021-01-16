Municipality polls: Ansar man among 3 hurt in crude bomb blast in Feni

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three people including a policeman and an Ansar member were injured as a crude bomb was exploded at Gonipur Government Primary School polling station in Dagonbhuiya upazila in Feni during the municipality election on Saturday, reports UNB.

Of the injured, two were identified as Arif and Omar Faruk.

Witnesses said a chase and counter-chase took place between the supporters of councillor candidates and ruling party-backed candidates at the polling station.



Advertisement

At one stage, an explosion took place during the scuffle, leaving three people including a cop, a member of Ansar and a supporter of a councillor candidate injured.

BNP- backed Mayoral candidate Kazi Saiful Rahman Swapan alleged that the ruling party men are involved in the crude bomb blast.



More News

Stabbed BCL activist dies in Chattogram

Stabbed BCL activist dies in Chattogram

BSF kills Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border

BSF kills Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border

PBI team visit Hathazari Madrasah to investigate Ahmad Shafi death

Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, former rector of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa and chief of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh

43 more UK returnees land in Sylhet

43 more UK returnees land in Sylhet