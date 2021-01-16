Municipality polls: Ansar man among 3 hurt in crude bomb blast in Feni

Three people including a policeman and an Ansar member were injured as a crude bomb was exploded at Gonipur Government Primary School polling station in Dagonbhuiya upazila in Feni during the municipality election on Saturday, reports UNB.
Of the injured, two were identified as Arif and Omar Faruk.
Witnesses said a chase and counter-chase took place between the supporters of councillor candidates and ruling party-backed candidates at the polling station.
At one stage, an explosion took place during the scuffle, leaving three people including a cop, a member of Ansar and a supporter of a councillor candidate injured.
BNP- backed Mayoral candidate Kazi Saiful Rahman Swapan alleged that the ruling party men are involved in the crude bomb blast.