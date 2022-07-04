Nalka Bridge opened to traffic ahead of Eid

Earlier, on 25 April, the government opened one lane of the bridge to traffic to make the Eid journey smooth and comfortable before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ekhlas Uddin, project manager of contractor firm Mir Akhtar Hossain, said some works including finishing work remained incomplete while the construction work of an underpass on the east side of the bridge is still underway.

The bridge will be formally inaugurated in March next year after completing all incomplete works, he said.