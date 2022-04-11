Naogaon school head teacher files GD accusing 150 anonymous people

Head teacher of Daul Barbakpur High School in Naogaon’s Mahadebpur filed a general diary (GD) on Sunday accusing 150 anonymous people for “spreading rumors about a teacher beating up students for wearing hijab in school and vandalising school property”.

Dharani Kanta, head teacher of the school, filed the GD at Mahadebpur police station three days after the incident of vandalism of the school property triggered by a rumour, said Azam Uddin Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Mahadebpur police station.