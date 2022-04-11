Naogaon school head teacher files GD accusing 150 anonymous people

“On 7 April, the school was attacked after spreading rumours about a trivial incident in the school. Many people from the villages around the school attacked and vandalised chairs and tables of the school,” the head teacher wrote in his GD.
Additional troops of police have been deployed there and Daul Barbakpur area is under surveillance since the incident to ensure no one creates further disorder, said OC Azam Uddin.
Earlier, on 6 April, Amodini Pal, assistant headmistress of the school allegedly beat up 16-18 female students in the 8th, 9th and 10th grades of the school “for not wearing school uniforms”.
Later, the incident was twisted into a “hijab” row and spread on social media.
On Saturday, a show-cause notice was served to the accused teacher for beating up female students for not wearing uniform by the school authority, ordered by the Upazila Secondary Education Officer.
Upazila administration formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.