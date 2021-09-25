Narail school teacher, her 5th-grader son infected with Covid-19

Both of them went into isolation as soon as Salma came out positive and avoided coming to school, said headmaster of the school Nur Jahan.
"None of the other teachers or students contracted the virus after them. We are conducting the classes according to the government health rules after informing the higher health authorities," she said.
Meanwhile, Narail civil surgeon Nasima Aktar said they were not informed of any teachers or students being infected with Covid-19 after reopening of schools on 12 September.
Necessary arrangements will be made after collecting the information, said the civil surgeon.