Narail school teacher, her 5th-grader son infected with Covid-19

UNB
Narail
A primary school teacher and her son, a student of class five, have been infected with Covid-19.

Salma Yasmin, teacher of Narail South East Primary School was infected with Covid-19 on 14 September and her son Tahmid Ahmed got infected last Thursday.

Both of them are staying at home in isolation and are in good condition, said the school authority.

Both of them went into isolation as soon as Salma came out positive and avoided coming to school, said headmaster of the school Nur Jahan.

"None of the other teachers or students contracted the virus after them. We are conducting the classes according to the government health rules after informing the higher health authorities," she said.

Meanwhile, Narail civil surgeon Nasima Aktar said they were not informed of any teachers or students being infected with Covid-19 after reopening of schools on 12 September.

Necessary arrangements will be made after collecting the information, said the civil surgeon.

