Narail students barred from taking mobiles to campus

According to the letter, the teachers must take active measures to carry out these instructions strictly. They will search bags of the students and take punitive action if a mobile is found in any of the bags.
The schools and colleges have been asked to hold guardian meetings after Eid-ul-Azha to make them aware of the issue.
SM Sayedur Rahman, the district education officer, said it has been noticed that untoward incidents take place due to various controversial posts, likes and shares on social media without considering the consequences.
The issue was discussed at different meetings and a demand was placed to stop usage of mobile phones at schools and colleges, he said, adding that the decision has been taken in response to the demand.