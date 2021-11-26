Local News

Narayanganj factory fire: One dies at hospital, two battling for lives

Prothom Alo English Desk
A worker of Ananto Apparels on Friday succumbed to his burn injuries he sustained in a fire at the firm’s seven-storey unit in the Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mamun, 27. He passed away at 8:00am at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said Bacchu Mia, in-charge at DMCH police outpost.

Mamun was admitted to the institute on Thursday with 100 per cent burns. Two more injured workers -- Parvej, 28, with 100 per cent burns, and Jibon, 20, -- with 30 per cent burns, are currently being treated at the hospital, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the institute.

The fire broke out at the building around 6:00pm on Thursday.

Riaz, a colleague of the victims, said that the workers were on a break and getting ready for the night shift when there was a sudden explosion, and the fire broke out.

